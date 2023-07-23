Area eagles — July 23 Jul 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANK RICCIOQueensbury Country ClubNo. 6 — Driver, 5 iron, putterJOHN GELHEISERQueensbury Country ClubNo. 6 — Driver, 8 iron, putter 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Golf Mathematics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Area Eagles — July 14 Eagles reported by local golf courses during the past week. Area Aces — July 14 Holes in one reported by local golf courses during the past week.