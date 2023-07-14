Area Eagles — July 14 Jul 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MIKE MAHARDYQueensbury CCNo. 6 — driver, 6 iron, putterJASON CURRIERQueensbury CCNo. 4 — driver, wedgeCLINT CURRIERQueensbury Country ClubNo. 6 — Driver, 4-iron, putter 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Golf Mathematics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — July 14 Local golf results reported by area courses during the past week.