MARY SICARD

Queensbury C.C.

No. 4 — Driver, putter

FRED ALEXY

Queensbury C.C.

No. 16 — Driver, wedge

BETH CURRIER

Queensbury C.C.

No. 15 — Driver, sand wedge

DAVE SALEEM

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 6 — Driver, 9 iron

KEITH BENSEN

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 4 — Driver, 5 iron, putter

MIKE CUNNINGHAM

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 15 — Driver, wedge

