Area Eagles — Aug. 6

STEPHAN KAHN
Queensbury C.C.
No. 6 — Driver, 6 iron, putter

JIM HUMISTON
Queensbury C.C.
No. 6 — Driver, 5 iron, putter

BRETT SEELEY
Hiland Park 
No. 16.

KYLE PORTER
Hiland Park
No. 13.

NANCY JOHANSON 
Hartford Greens Country Club
No. 1 — Driver, 4 hybrid, pitching wedge