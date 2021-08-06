 Skip to main content
Area Eagles — Aug. 6
Area Eagles — Aug. 6

STEPHAN KAHN

Queensbury C.C.

No. 6 — Driver, 6 iron, putter

JIM HUMISTON

Queensbury C.C.

No. 6 — Driver, 5 iron, putter

BRETT SEELEY

Hiland Park

No. 16.

KYLE PORTER

Hiland Park

No. 13.

NANCY JOHANSON

Hartford Greens Country Club

No. 1 — Driver, 4 hybrid, pitching wedge

