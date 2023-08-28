Area eagles — Aug. 28 Aug 28, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINT CURRIERQueensbury CCNo. 6 — Driver, 5 iron, putterSINI ROSSIQueensbury CCNo. 18 — Driver, 9 iron 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Golf Mathematics Anatomy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — Aug. 28 Results reported by local golf courses during the past week.