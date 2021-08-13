 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Eagles — Aug. 13
0 comments

Area Eagles — Aug. 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MIKE CUNNINGHAM

Queensbury C.C.

No. 16 — Driver, 9 iron

SCOTTIE DAIGLE

Battenkill C.C.

No. 7 — Driver, sand wedge

DAVE ROSEBROOK

Kingsbury National

Driver, 5 iron, 7 iron

SHARON KELLY

Kingsbury National

No. 6 — Driver, gap wedge

SEAN DEVINE

Kingsbury National

Double eagle on No. 1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News