Area Eagles -- Oct. 2 Oct 2, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOM BELLHiland ParkNo. 17 — Driver, 3 Wood 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Calendar Local golf results — Oct. 2 33 min ago Local golf results submitted by area golf courses during the past week.