BROADWAY LANES
Fortune Men’s 150 — 11/4
Pat Brockway 207; Jim Lemery 202; Andy Conley 213; Nate Schwab 221-608; Gary Mckinney 201,224,221-646; Frank Decrescente 204; John Decrescente 212; Chris Latterell 212; Shawn Mabb 263,279,216-758; Jamie Perkins 300-646; Ross Boone Jr 236,214-649; Chris Smith 244,228-657; Scott Bennett 257,264-701; Josh Mccarthy 211; Roger Ovitt 258; Ryan Darfler 224,211-634; Justin Brown 231; Jarrett Norris 202; Jeff Morris 235,225-646; Mike Davidson 224; Brian Gebo 213; Mark Wadsworth 230; Bill Davidson 200,215-608; Joel Holden 211,239-647; Mark Gulick 230; Brett Stuttard 226,258,200-704; Dan Dangelico 213,213; Bryan Scott 215,243-625; Dan Stimpson 230; John Davis Jr 278,225,232-735; Jesse Edwards Jr 211,233-625; Mike Jones 221,203,246-670; Zack Keech 234; Frank Cottone Sr 211,203; Cody Brockway 259-650; Frank Cottone Jr 212,237-629; Anthony Pliscofsky 202; Clayton Brockway 233; Garry Monrian 237,210,208-655; Larry Rushlow 207; Lou Kannegiser 224; Craig Morris 202,206,224-632; Ray Vantassell 21 3; Paul Colvin 211; Paul Scherer 203; Earl Macduff 277,280,246-803; Lance Bergman 236; Austin Montinello 209,212; Steve Lapointe 210,205-612; Mike Baker 216,202; Mike Durkee 221.
Martha’s Dandee Intercity — 11/8
Tom Dikenson 288-887; James Skellie 220,227,246-882; Greg Smith 244,279-895; Derek Bruno 22,300,238-900; Barry Latterell 277,235-891; Chris Rock 234; Jesse Edwards Jr 226-843; Mark Seacord 226,249,252-938; John Clossen 256-811; Jarrett Morris 245; Christian Winters 227,234-817; Brad DeLisle 226-817; Jesse Whorf -835; Chris Miles 247-837; GAry Olansker 246-869; Ben Keech 242,255,222-864; Nick Fuller 228,236,226-900; Ethan Kelsey 225,246-885; Dennis LaFountaine 234; Al Barcomb -817; Dillon Greeno 235,230-868; Shawn Mabb 258,224-891; Matt Nevins 278-848; Matt Hunt 249-805; Jim Steady 238,267-878; Bob Nassivera 240; Jim Nassivera 264,249,248-951; Joe DeVellis 237,262-877; Mike Brunelle 244-875; Tony Azaert 278,262-898; Brandon Bickford 279,235,224-951; Roger Rivenburgh 237,235,274-965; Devan VanGuilder 244,268,254-983; Craig Morrell 225-825; Jeffrey Boyer Jr 244,220-860; Brandon Boyer 269,233-899; Cody Palmer 243-813; Ryan Benosky 222,235,227-861; Tim Prouty 279,222,228-892; Dave Stew art 244,250,222-921; Roy VanDerbogart 279,286,268-1037; Ian Rose 267,279,256,265-1067; Nick Maille 238,232-853; Kara Rapp 253-826; Brett Stuttard 225,231-854; Adrieb Hollister 247,245-8995; John Davis Jr 255,250,241-955; Chris Corlew 231-834; Helen Waite 264,246,247-970; Eric Stangle 268,269,265,257-1059; Nelson Chase III 257,233,247-942; John Confalone 239,279,237-958; Alyssa Pancake 228,259-897; John Pancake 244,266-904; LeeAnne Gould 253; Dave Gould 258,265,224-945; Justin Barcomb 227,238,237,227-929; John O’Hara 234-807; Jeremy Gifford 235,266,235-954.
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 11/8
Art Couture 243-603; Ray VanTassell 227,205,204-636; Cody Thomas 206; Mark Seacord 248-620; Barry Latterell 205,232,232-669; Briana Bickford 191; Nick Barker 202; Jeffrey Boyer 214,209,204-627; Jeremiah Gifford 206; Jarrid Tessier 214; Jim Wells 245,203-613; Chris Rock 258,264-705; Steve Rock 219,216,235-670; Jim Steady 214,202-609; Joe Case 211; Ed Burt 205; Walt Caprood 203; Sarah Hanson 206; Daryl Wood 233,280-708; Nick Gebo 17,213,235-665; Brett Stottard 257,246-674.
KINGPIN’S ALLEY
Kingpin Classic — 11/4
Shawn Junko 278,278,290,209-1055; Brandon Boyer 279,300,249-1017; Craig Morrell 276,267,248,203-994; Jon Greer 243,221,266,246-976; Dave Simons 267,264,246-969; Adrien Hollister 257,269,229,214-969; Walt Sevrie 226,215,289,235-965; Meg Lambert 237,258,238,226-959; Travis Plansker 214,279,208,257-958; Ethan Kelsey 268,268,221-955; Aaron Holtby 220,279,214,235-948; Aaron Pond 203,246,231,259-939; Ben Keech 222,249,236,209-916; Mike Graves 244,204,246,220-914; Nick Fuller 223,277,224-912; Mike White II 253,263,202-912; John Duguay 216,233,225,235-909; Nelson Weller 226,228,207,248-909; Frank Cataldo 247,279,224-909; Devan VanGuilder 261,203,246-905; Dillon Greeno 225,215,266-900; John Closson 202,237,275-891; Sonny Goldsmith 206,236,214,235-891; Scott George 261,210,221-888; Barry Brockway 223,213,235,214-885; Vinny Nichols 269,235,201-885; Gary Plansker 206,241,222,214-883; Eric Evans 234,204,219,225-882; Ben Bohannon 221,246,204,206-877; Tony Maresco 267,235-874; Dan Wilson 224,215 ,202,227-868; Pete Temeles 286,214,211-867; Mark Zingaro 231,242,203-867; Walter Thorne 218,222,224,202-866; Ralph Woodcock 256,203,213-861; Larry Varecka 299-860; Derek Bruno 255,210,236-859; Barry Bisner 215,235,242-857; John Confalone 222,206,221,202-851; Meg Ryan 255,225-851; Brad Delisle 279,232-848; Jeff LaFave 223,225-845; Ernie Brennan 224,202,223-845; Tom Yadanza 226,213,235-844; Howard Raych 248,212-844; Bill Nichols 208,267,211-840; Brian Palmer 204,217,223-837; BJ Skiffington 242,268-836; Al Barcomb 236,202,222-835; Don Billington 226,227,203-830; Kara Rapp 213,218,203-826; Al Amodeo 213,236-825; John Morgan Jr. 213,212,216-825; Chris Rock 207,227,201-821; Jason McCotter 246,237-816; Dennis LaFontaine 227,244-810; Emily Wilson 216,201,210-809; Mike White 248,233-809; Jeff Medick 237,211-807; Tom Graves 205,213,205-806; Ryan Benosky 223,233-804; Barnaby Jones 213,207-803.
Sportsmen Plus — 11/5
Richard Fredette 278,248,267-793; Ricky French 256,285,238-779; Tim Prouty 300,255,209-764; Mark Zingaro 277,238,223-738; Mark Ross Jr 279,235,216-730; Josh Gitto 237,257,236-730; Brandon Boyer 232,228,255-715; Jeremy Gifford 221,235,246-702; Frank Cataldo 213,243,235-691; Nick Fuller 248,222,219-689; David Shaw 236,206,236-678; Donald Billington 209,270-678; Jason McCotter 258,222-669; Mike White II 236,202,224-662; John Confalone III 215,214,225-654; Jeff LaFave 248,212-653; Chris Adams 259,216-648; David Morse 204,232,211-647; John Morgan Jr 246,211-642; Cameron Hill 208,254-641; Richard Rodriguez Jr 227,232-639; Gus Carayiannis 256,212-638; Chris Rock 215,201,221-637; Barry Brockway 225,216-632; John Celeste 216,211,205-632; Larry Smith 226,225-623; Mike Eggleston 204,212,205-621; Devan VanGuilder 206,225-620; Cory Nichols 211,216-619; Paul Houck 212,221-617; Jason Woodcock 244,212-614; Kowen Drake 237,209-612; Ray Tennant Jr 216,223-612; Michael White 236,204-610; Brandon Bur rows 234-603; Scott McCotter 236-603; Derek Bruno 214,201-600; Glenn Hayner 233,209; Mark Owens 215,223; Jeremy Brogan 230; Al Gitto 245; Mike Morgan 218; Bradley Delisle 204; Pete Temeles 201; Jake Semmel 234; Ralph Woodcock Jr 202; Bob Bogdan 217,202; Frank Pelletier 234; Adam Bogdan 235; Donald Swinton 213; Andrew Haynes 200; Tom Dickinson 210; Selena White 215,175,179-569; Dan Mitchell 215; Matt Pistoia 202; Mark Ross Sr 212; Tim Colson 204; Allen Kawa 203; Moe Holcomb 226; Hayley Keech 189,188-549; Chuck Jones 204; Meagan Brownell 183,199; Monique Baker 185,201; Frank Jones 221; Frank Gorham Jr 215; Maryanne Faranda 203,196; Jodie Duggan 210; Jesse Whorf 222; Dan Billington 224; Mike White Sr 201.
Hurricane — 11/6
Sheri Hammond 181,202-547; Cathy Hanna 195-523; Annelise LaChapelle 191-502.
Tri Lakes Mixed — 11/6
Dan Wilson 224,221,210-655; Doug Arnold 205,245-643; Mike Mulcahy 203,203-604; Don Shea 226; Barb Arnold 181; Doreen Green 175; Leisha Mulcahy 176.
Too Cold For Golf — 11/7
Phil Thompson 177,235,174-586; Bob Riley 189,195,182-566; Bob Bogdan 192,193-552; John Underwood 204-536; Ed Lyon Sr 182,172-519; John Gecewicz 188,186-518; Jim Finamore 173,205-517; Mike Glebus 177,189-509; John Anderson 204; Dave Casey 192; Ev Stockman 174; Dick Northrup 179; Bob Dienst 171; Mark Bremser 178; Jim Brown 170; Garry Smith 202; Tony Cafaro 172.
L.G. LANES & GAMES
Lake George Women — 11/5
Cindy Cross 190; Kim Winchell 181; Shelly Durkin 195,200-551; Diana Ross 191.
You have free articles remaining.
Lake George Youngsters — 11/4
Mike Plotczyk 201; Steve Maxim 220; Carol Barnes 194; Liz White 225; Pat Levy-Weber 183; Fran Taitel 183; Debbie Duell 188.
Tyros — 11/5
Liz White 176; Irene Mcglashan 180; Marj Durling 185,180; Hazell Annesi 177; Debbie Duell 213; Shari Harrison 189,199,188-576; Joyce Thyrring 171; Sabrina Harpp 151,173,225-549.
Matinee Dolls — 11/5
Debbie Duell 172; Jo Ellen McGuire 180,180.
Tri-county Mixers — 11/5
Carl Brainard 192,215,223-630; Fran Taitel 184; Bob Riley 200; Eric May 232; Greg May 223; Daryl Hitchcock 220; Mike Dane 202,185,227-614; Mike Mulcahy 201; Brain Ferguson 211; Dennis Burrows 207; Rycky Stark Sr 214; John Root 243; Matt Hall 245,213,201-659; Liam Briggs 299,180,155-634; Barry Bisner 221; Craig Baker 210.
Koffee Klatcher — 11/7
Karen Maxim 182; Cathy Hodgkins 191,205,154-550; Hazell Annesi 170; Liz White 185; Fran Taitel 179,179; Shari Harrison 172,180; Peg Tulley 183.
Lake George Women — 11/12
Lynn Bishop 222; Debbie Burdett 189.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Coffee & Donut — 11/8
Kathy Gebo 183; Theresa Jones 187.
Slate Valley Jrs — 11/8
DJ. Ludwikowski 210; Jayden Brown 203; Jeff Juckett 215,214.
Mettowee — 11/11
Derrick Prevost 213; Justin Lourie 204,220; Jim Lourie 230; Tim Banghart 222; Adam Gordon 252,235-634; Greg Pritchard 236-604; Mike Krawczyk 210,206,201-617; Roy Fifield 216,232-645; Matt Wood 203,232-614; JIM Frasier 204; George Haley 202,229,222-653; Bernie Lurvey 212,215-611; Keith Guinipero 221; Lee Bousley 215,205; Skip Gibbs 216.
Northern — 11/12
Colleen Wallace 192,184-543; Karen Mulhall 183; Jackie Wallace 182; Pat Taft 236; John Teriele 248-600; Don Dekalb 227,217-624; Paul Dufford 203; Mike Krawczyk 259,245,269-773; Cindy Hayward 201; Dave Morse 202,247,234-683; Jason Kilburn 209,202,203-614; Jeff Luidwikowski 204; Jackie Martelle 186; Jean Edwards 186; Bernie Lurvey 247-612.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.