KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Wed. Singles Classic -- 9/4
Devan VanGuilder 212,201,216; Mike Graves 223; Tom Yadanza 278,234,200,235-947; Bob Evans 207; Wyman Swinton 203,213; Paul Houck 277; Eric Evans 214.
Friday Singles Classic -- 9/6
John Urban 212,212; Mark Zingaro 290,201-826; Bob Evans 268,223-837.
Corinth Seniors -- 9/5
Harold Lawson 225,268-686; Gary Sampson 211,233-617; Curt Williams 223,215-603; Harry Burdick 213; Jim Robarge Sr 205,207; Charles Clements 205; Frank Pelletier 213,202; John Schaffer 214.
Sportsmen Plus -- 9/3
John Confalone 201,266,290-757; Barry Brockway 253,213,267-733; Devan VanGuilder 268,213,248-729; Rick Fredette 244,207,268-719; Roy Vanderbogart 236,203,277-716; Glenn Hayner 217,214,278-709; Wade White 223,213,267-703; Scott McCotter 289,211-699; Brandon Boyer 239,258-696; Derek Bruno 216,224,247-687; Cory Nichols 259,243-669; Dan Billington 230,243-666; Wyman Swinton 216,202,247-665; John Morgan Jr 212,227,221-660; Chris Bruno 221,255-658; Jason McCotter 240,246-654; Jon Greer 208,203,239-650; Ricky French 257,205-644; Mike Eggleston 266,206-639; Frank Pelletier 234,231-638; Jason Bogdan 227,236-632; Brad Delisle 224,232-631; Pete Temeles 223,236-629; Josh Gitto 214,213-626; John Elliott 248-623; Tom Dickinson 203,223-614; Monique Baker 237,191,183-611; Joe Gleason 213,201-609; Matt Holcomb 256-607; Mark Owens 247-606; Mark Ross Jr 231-604; David Shaw 233; Selena White 236,183-597; Mark Zingaro 213; David Morse 241; Al Gitto 232; Harold Lawson 203,205; Sean Hammond 218; Matt Pi stoia 232; Ray Tennant Jr 205,202; Ralph Woodcock 221; Allen Kawa 203; Andrew Haynes 244; Frank Gorham 201; Mike Morgan 214; Mike White II 202; Frank Cataldo 202; Doug Adams 205; Mike White 200; Mike White Sr 202,201; Jonathon Temeles 235; Donald Swinton 202; Moe Holcomb 209; Chuck Jones 213; Frank Jones 205; Cole Wagner 207; Jason Baker 204; Corey Millington 200; Amber Gossett 202; Melissa Dickinson 200; Vanette Monette 199; Kaylee White 190; Maryanne Faranda 187; Meagan Brownell 190; Judy Mitchell 181.
Automotive -- 9/5
Robert Eggleston 221,230-606; Chris Smith 209; Frank Cataldo 202; Mark Ross Jr 243,232,200-675; Ron Pliscofsky Jr 207,257-663; Jim Guy Sr 210,205-604; Adam Sweeney 208; Kevin Goodell Jr 228; Jay Turner 223; Jim Lewis Jr 213,225-629; Jim Lewis Sr 221; Larry Albert 228; Brad Coulter 243,238,222-703; Vern Potter 202; Victor Potter Jr 219; Andy Duggan 213,215; Roy Karig 235; Al Gitto 211,223-615; Joe Morehouse 211; Brian Brown 214,203; Danielle Bunnell 193,184; Josh Lewry 234,204-633; Dan Mitchell 223,209; Jim McNally 202,232-626; Corey Weatherwax 225; Kevin Weatherwax 214-602; Gary McKinney 213,228-614.
Sky Hi -- 9/5
Mike Graves 228; Larry Ringer 218; Larry Freeman 200; Tom Graves 267-625; Kevin Gallagher 212,213-607; Frank Palmer 232,235-657.
Tri Lakes Mixed -- 9/4
Dan Wilson 246-632; Art Persons 248-609.
Hurricane -- 9/4
Patti Conley 193.
Moreau Seniors -- 9/9
You have free articles remaining.
Larry Varecka 225,216,266-707; Mark Dahlin 244,212-655; Paul Clements 222; Mike Ogonowski 209.
York/ Sycuro Memorial -- 9/9
Kyle Phillips 236,278,205-719; Rod LaChapelle Jr 216,202; Rick Welch 215; Tom Milin 211,215; Tanis Lydecker 211-540.
Sunday Niters -- 9/8
Ernie Brennan 214,223-635; Joe Case 228-604; Nelson Weller 209,202-602; John Morgan Jr 225; Chris Sousis 204,205; Allen Kawa 222.
L.G. LANES & GAMES
Queensbury Seniors -- 9/6
Jim Trudeau 203.
Lake George Youngsters -- 9/9
Fran Taitel 202,187; Debbie Duell 176; Carol Barnes 191; John Gunther 201.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Coffee & Donut -- 9/6
Marsha Smith 182; Kathy Gebo 198.
Mettowee -- 9/9
Jeff Loveland 279,221,246-746; Hannah Grenier 191; Derrick Prevost 212; Rod Prevost 224; George Hailey 201; Bernie Lurvey 238; Mike Krawczyk 212; Roy Fifield 210; Matt Wood 209,202-601; Justin Lourie 246,221-646.
Northern -- 9/10
Jeff Ludwikowski 214; Bernie Lurvey 233; Mike Kasuba 202; Gene Morse 189; Dave Morse 210; Diane Mulhall 180; Jackie Wallace 191.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.