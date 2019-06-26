BROADWAY LANES
Broadway Summer Doubles — 6/25
Roy Vanderbogart 226,224,269,234-953; Eric Stangle 254,232,233,217-936; Don Pomykala 236,234,218,245-933; Ron Jarvis 255,248,174,235-912; Dillon Greeno 265,235,161,244-905; Gary Plansker 215,223,236,224-898; Nelson Chase 215,279,190,213-897; Brandon Boyer 248,245,175,215-883; Justin Barcomb 236,215,216,210-877; Al Gitto 268,237,220,140-865; Ricky Fredette 204,213,234,199-850; Scott George 214,227,219,183-843; Mark Ross Jr 200,199,258,181-838; Josh Gitto 235,254,166,176-831; Ronny Cararra 212,183,226,205-826; John Confalone 212,213,176,225-826; Sean Burnham 214,219,212,191-822; Barry Latterell 151,223,247,198-819; Cory Nichols 177,207,243,191-818; Bill Nichols 181,231,224,181-817; Craig Morrell 246,172,235,160-813; Paul Greene 201,184,236,191-812; Dave Stewart 205,204,174,228-811; Scott Burnham Jr 227,193,192,189-801; Jesse Edwards 242,235; Rick VanGuilder 227,204; Rick Wilbur 232,209; Frank Cataldo 233; Dave Simons 215,214; Chris Bruno 214; Al Barcomb 220,203; Bryan Scott 244,200; Jim Simonson 236,225; Howard Hunt 245; Ben Mullen 202; Dave Gould 225,205.
KINGPIN’S ALLEY
Summer Singles Classic — 6/18
Larry Hayes 204,226,269,236-935; Bob Evans 248,209,243,212-912; Tom Yadanza 212,219,225,244-900; Barry Brockway 211,206,254-865; Floyd Butler 202,257-818; Mark Zingaro 256,215-812; Wyman Swinton 237,216-801; Maryanne Faranda 198,226,194-767; Paul Steves 223; Dan Billington 213.
Show Me The Money — 6/19
Lester Lemery 268,225,247,236-976; Brandon Boyer 233,266,236,237-972; Rich Otto 224,235,268,236-963; Patrick Loomis 248,233,222,247-950; Jeff Lafave 269,225,247,202-943; Kaylee White 262,266,260-940; Frank Cataldo 252,216,214,248-930; Tim Prouty 247,211,268,202-928; John Confalone III 236,201,247,235-919; Ryan Benosky 253,225,256-913; Harold Lawson 248,224,225,215-912; David Gould II 236,237,236,202-911; Bob Evans 236,249,232-910; Barnaby Jones 247,210,225,227-909; Christian Winters 228,236,234,209-907; Rick Bogholtz 206,300,222-901; Alan Amodeo 255,215,204,221-895; Adrien Hollister 278,219,202-888; John Morgan Jr 216,234,227,202-879; Brad Delisle 215,236,201,227-879; Megan Lambert 222,219,203,233-877; Larry Varecka 226,212,208,224-870; Wade White 277-852; Ben Bohannon 213,226,235-849; Matt Pistoia 244,236,206-848; Doug Herold 246,245-839; Brian Palmer 219,243,217-838; Brandon Palladino 202,208,232-834; Barry Brockway 225,207,237-832; Jessica Hoy 213,215,225-830; Jon Greer 221,227 -810; Kowen Drake 222,206-802; Hayley Keech 203,191,233-793; Bobbie Wilder 186,201,219-765; Judy Mitchell 191,203,200-743; Melissa Dickinson 232-728; Mike Blair 200,216,212; Mike D White Sr 249,201; Nick Fuller 245,202; Ben Keech 224,223; Tom Dickinson 208,232; Frank Gorham Jr 202,210; Walt Sevrie 252; Mike Prince 246; Paul LaMarche 242; Shawn Morehouse 236; Dan Billington 234; Joe Morehouse 232; Annelise LaChapelle 220,182; Pete Temeles 219; Jesse Whorf 210; Jonathon Temeles 209; Nick Ramsey 209; John Morgan Sr 202; Chris Rock 201; Vanette Monette 191; Lee Anne Gould 189; Jodie Duggan 184; Casey Fuelleman 181.
Forever Young — 6/20
Floyd Butler 195,171,172-538; Joe Meade 188-509; Carol Habshi 180,198-503; Ken Nicholson 211; Erica Sampson 181; Sandy Martin 180; Chuck Jones 179; Ed Rubino 178; Laura Hitzegrad 176.
Summer Have A Ball — 6/20
Frank Palmer 226,225-629; Matt Sargent 214,211-623; Mike Mulcahy 212; Chris Belden 204.
