KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Summer Have A Ball -- 5/30
Frank Palmer 237,216,214-667; Kevin Mulcahy 207,218-613; Scott Aunchman 211; Andrew Gates 208; Sheri Hammond 198.
Summer Singles Classic -- 5/28
Mark Zingaro 300,268,202,244-1014; Darren Camp 233,201,259,254-947; Larry Hayes 257,221,257-930; Craig Morrell 226,209,206,259-900; Wyman Swinton 214,247,203-858; Floyd Butler 248,235-851; Bob Evans 231,212-820; Tom Yadanza 231,217-800; Roy Brady 208,204; Mike Graves 204,204; Bob Hotte 214; Mike Scheerer 212; Erica Sampson 184; Kay Kenneally 183.
Show Me The Money -- 5/29
Rick Bogholtz 259,268,232,279-1038; Nick Fuller 268,267,280,212-1027; Jeff Lafave 262,236,268,235-1001; John Confalone III 244,266,265-970; Chris Rock 257,228,266,201-952; Kaylee White 247,244,235,225-951; Brandon Boyer 262,248,246-937; Christian Winters 247,201,279,206-933; Wade White 267,267,234-927; Barnaby Jones 236,232,266-913; Dillon Greeno 259,220,220-898; Frank Cataldo 213,212,206,266-897; Alan Amodeo 223,203,242,222-890; Bob Evans 225,279,201-889; Adrien Hollister 222,257,217-872; Devan VanGuilder 228,200,228,214-870; Ben Keech 264,212,227-867; Brian Palmer 227,224,229-866; Barry Brockway 237,213,237-866; Cory Nichols 251,223,210-860; Ryan Benosky 233,204,246-851; Lester Lemery 202,266-849; Jon Greer 220,209,244-846; Andy Duggan 202,225,213,203-843; Robert Eggleston 202,203,210,225-840; John Morgan Jr 205,204,203,224-836; Frank Gorham Jr 257,212,210-834; Megan Lambert 233,207,204,184-828; Larry Varecka 234,219-822; Ben Bohannon 220,207,204-817; Patrick Loomis 213,247-816; Jessica Hay 195,184,206,199-784; Judy Mitchell 182,232-748; Hayley Keech 218,195-740; Rich Otto 203,247; John Morgan Sr 213,235; Matt Pistoia 237,210; Dan Billington 205,224; Mike Blair 221,207; Shawn Morehouse 207,218; Tom Dickinson 204,211; Gary Sampson 210,204; Mike D White Sr 235; Brandon Palladino 234; Doug Herold 227; Paul LaMarche 224; Meagan Brownell 218,189; Melissa Dickinson 214; Brad Delisle 213; Ray Tennant Jr 212; Nick Amodeo 212; Bobbie Wilder 211; Amber Gossett 200,197; Nick Ramsey 209; Mike Scheerer 205; Mike Prince 204; Kowen Drake 203; Jodie Duggan 192.
Forever Young -- 5/30
Wyman Swinton 245,246,236-727; Floyd Butler 186,190,203-579; Doug Arnold 201,181,187-569; Doug Smith 187,195-528; Erica Sampson 193-519; George Bristol Sr 205; Sandy Martin 204; Joe Meade 177,181; Jim Sefren 186; Gary Sampson 183; Ellen Marcantonio 183; Cathy Tracy 181; Roger Nelligan 180; Barb Arnold 178; Ed Rubino 178; Donna Barden 178; Diana Schuster 174.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Summer No Tap -- 5/29
Jackie Martelle 196,189; D.J. Ludwikowski 213; Alexis Martelle 198,198,235-631; Rose Leonguererro 212,188-577; Bernie Lurvey 200,204,220-624; Zach Hollister 248; John Hollister 235,248-681; Jeff Juckett 207; John Mckeighan 209.
