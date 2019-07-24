BROADWAY LANES
Summer Doubles Classic — 7/23
Scott George 235,248,267,289-1039; Roy Vanderbogart 269,233,256,255-1013; Dillon Greeno 257,241,237,244-979; Scott Burnham Jr 234,221,289,233-977; Barry Latterell 247,216,298,213-974; Josh Gitto 246,212,244,262-964; Chris Bruno 208,279,234,244-962; Mark Ross Sr 228,264,211,230-933; Eric Palmer 243,221,234,225-923; Jon Wilbur 244,189,265,225-923; Justin Barcomb 206,216,266,234-922; Frank Cataldo 192,224,218,212-906; Brandon Bickford 211,238,245,196-890; Nelson Chase 236,235,178,238-887; Ron Jarvis 232,234,207,213-886; Steve Rock 200,230,236,220-886; Al Barcomb 265,192,224,202-883; Jesse Edwards 233,220,219,200-871; Ricky Fredette 178,235,220,231-864; Gary Plansker 168,238,191,267-864; Brandon Boyer 258,199,213,199-859; Dave Gould 243,193,198,214-848; Ronny Cararra 191,191,213,236-831; Eric Stangle 211,216,173,230-830; Rick Wilbur 181,213,188,247-829; Cory Nichols 224,160,223,214-821; John Confalone 204,245,184,183-816; Paul Greene 224,201,163,221-809; Rick VanGuilder 174,257,200,17 0-801; Bryan Scott 211,207; Sean Bickford 211,202; Bill Nichols 205,203; Brad DeLisle 246; Dave Simons 208; Jim Simonson 207; Al Gitto 202.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Summer Singles Classic — 7/16
Darren Camp 245,235,279,224-983; Tom Yadanza 256,279,233,213-981; Bruce Lemelin Jr 231,268,236,243-978; Bob Evans 264,263,235-920; Floyd Butler 254,206,202,233-895; John Morgan Jr 233,268-864; Mark Zingaro 234,237,213-864; Larry Hayes 216,213,215-813; Bob Macey 204,214-805; Maryanne Faranda 213,181-739; Roy Brady 207,223; Mike Scheerer 237; Wyman Swinton 224; Paul Steves 212; Erica Sampson 180.
Show Me The Money — 7/17
Devan VanGuilder 256,268,278,256-1058; Cory Nichols 255,263,255,238-1011; Jon Greer 279,276,244-994; John Confalone III 237,267,243,246-993; Patrick Loomis 236,267,263-952; Christian Winters 233,219,254,245-951; Tim Prouty 221,279,235,210-945; Dillon Greeno 258,214,247,217-936; Larry Varecka 239,217,236,244-936; Jeff Lafave 248,235,243,202-928; Chris Rock 233,259,209,224-925; Brandon Palladino 257,203,246-894; Ben Keech 224,225,279-892; Barnaby Jones 260,225,213-890; Rich Otto 204,245,201,231-881; Ryan Benosky 247,236,212-875; Matt Pistoia 205,267,213-875; Adrien Hollister 218,225,236-871; Lester Lemery 251,244-871; Nick Fuller 201,224,243-866; Kaylee White 189,255,194,224-862; Barry Brockway 221,227,203,207-858; Frank Cataldo 228,233-851; Bob Evans 236,203,230-849; Ben Bohannon 226,226,201-847; Dan Billington 258,242-847; Shawn Morehouse 206,236,206-838; Sean Hammond 214,237-824; Pete Temeles 211,213,202-819; John Morgan Jr 231-809; Tim Colson 202,206,219-805; Jonathon Temeles 24 5-805; Rick Bogholtz 242-804; Megan Lambert 181,192,203-742; Jessica Hoy 203,181,216-742; Melissa Dickinson 186,245-731; Andy Duggan 214,242; Doug Herold 209,244; Frank Gorham Jr 222,218; Alan Amodeo 204,224; Jayme Smith 215,205; Brad Delisle 213,206; Amber Gossett 201,209; Judy Mitchell 189,184,191; Mike Blair 246; Nick Amodeo 239; Jesse Whorf 237; Kowen Drake 228; Tyler Dalbey 219; Brian Palmer 215; Joe Morehouse 213; Walt Sevrie 212; Ray Tennant Jr 207; Tom Dickinson 204; Wade White 204; Meagan Brownell 197; Bobbie Wilder 186; Hayley Keech 181; Marie Tennant 180.
Summer Have A Ball — 7/18
Tim Smith 203,235,223-661; Frank Palmer 215,201-609; Kevin Mulcahy 201,204,200-605; Mike Mulcahy 218; Sean Hammond 211.
Forever Young — 7/18
Wyman Swinton 189,192,224-605; Floyd Butler 239,182-563; Erica Sampson 191,178-500; Jim Sefren 189; Doug Smith 188; Linda Butler 187; Ellen Marcantonio 171; Sandy Martin 170.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Summer No Tap — 7/17
Ann Kelley 198; Rose LeonGuererro 210,198,193-601; Jeff juckett 240-600; Cheryl Lurvey 210; John Mckeighan 262-629; Alexis Mack 202,191,187-587; Amy Orvis 184,225-571; Joel Rudnicki 203; John Hollister 244,244-673; Jess Tupper 187,207; Zach Hollister 248,217-634; Bernie Lurvey 225,204,256-685.
