KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Summer Have A Ball -- 7/25
Sean Hammond 236,236-638; Mike Mulcahy 247; Frank Palmer 213; Kevin Mulcahy 211; Andrew Gates 201; Doreen Green 186; Jess Nevins 183.
Forever Young -- 7/25
Wyman Swinton 193,197,205-595; Floyd Butler 192,209,192-593; Doug Smith 187,202-557; Ellen Marcantonio 184,171-507; Erica Sampson 187-501; Ken Nicholson 191; Barb Arnold 173; Harry Burdick 171.
Show Me The Money -- 7/24
Dillon Greeno 218,257,258,268-1001; Devan VanGuilder 235,256,246,236-973; Kaylee White 231,235,246,246-958; Cory Nichols 268,245,223,216-952; John Confalone III 259,254,235-941; Jeff Lafave 216,252,215,253-936; Patrick Loomis 268,215,228,225-936; Larry Varecka 246,210,237,227-920; Barry Brockway 279,220,235-916; Jon Greer 277,233-893; Ryan Benosky 225,238,222-883; Ben Keech 249,233-868; Brad Delisle 224,247,221-862; Rick Bogholtz 245,214,200,202-861; Brian Palmer 206,223,220,208-857; Nick Fuller 235,277-857; Matt Pistoia 223,237,203-851; Brandon Palladino 209,215,226-843; Frank Gorham Jr 205,211,269-842; Mike Blair 222,204,216-841; Barnaby Jones 223,208,223-837; Tom Dickinson 225,221,207-832; Tyler Dalbey 210,225,212-832; Megan Lambert 228,227,209-830; John Morgan Jr 213,248-826; Doug Herold 219,222,201-821; Chris Smith 225,201,218-820; Ben Bohannon 236,234-818; Jessica Hoy 228,223-815; Adrien Hollister 222,220-802; Nick Amodeo 225-801; Melissa Dickinson 232,190-759; Bob Evans 205 ,207,202; Alan Amodeo 231,206; Robert Eggleston 226,210; Frank Cataldo 214,220; Mike Scheerer 205,227; Rich Otto 213,217; Kowen Drake 212,218; Lester Lemery 220,203; Christian Winters 235; Mike Prince 232; Brandon Boyer 231; Dan Billington 224; Jayme Smith 224; Wade White 219; Bobbie Wilder 213; Shawn Morehouse 211; Pete Temeles 210; Ray Tennant Jr 205; Jonathon Temeles 204; Walt Sevrie 203; Joe Morehouse 201; Marie Tennant 200; Meagan Brownell 191; Hayley Keech 189; Annelise LaChapelle 185.
Summer Singles Classic -- 7/23
Wyman Swinton 247,215,255,200-917; Mark Zingaro 234,257,239-911; Darren Camp 244,213,218-865; Larry Hayes 215,217,218-841; John Morgan Jr 245,221-839; Bob Evans 203,202,225-810; Bob Macey 215,216-809; Tom Yadanza 217,223; Paul Houck 210,214; Floyd Butler 213; Erica Sampson 192.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Summer No Tap -- 7/24
Jeff Juckett 234; John Hollister 241,223-657; Jess Tupper 188,204,220-612; Zach Hollister 210; Alexis Mack 200; Cyrus Beckman 217; Amy Orvis 180; Dan Wood 208.
