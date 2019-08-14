KINGPIN’S ALLEY
Show Me The Money — 8/7
Dillon Greeno 245,279,225,239-988; Lester Lemery 246,223,245,268-982; John Confalone III 249,239,240,234-962; Wade White 244,238,206,267-955; Cory Nichols 257,266,237-945; Brandon Boyer 244,227,239,214-924; Pete Temeles 259,233,229-916; Frank Cataldo 205,268,226,208-907; Ben Bohannon 224,217,211,243-895; Patrick Loomis 222,245,247-893; Barnaby Jones 279,214,214-892; Devan VanGuilder 215,269,213-892; Dan Billington 200,230,216,242-888; Brian Palmer 235,212,210,223-880; Kaylee White 237,246,205-878; Shawn Morehouse 259,227-862; Brandon Palladino 257,233-861; Larry Varecka 247,205,219-857; Rick Bogholtz 212,257-853; Mike White Sr 214,237,222-853; Mike Scheerer 234,229,204-852; Andy Duggan 204,223,203,217-847; Nick Fuller 244,211,215-826; Bob Evans 236,210,204-822; Chris Rock 241,201-820; Ryan Benosky 214,224-818; John Morgan Jr 223,206,217-815; Barry Brockway 209,221,209-812; Mike Blair 200,217-803; Rich Otto 235,224; Bobbie Wilder 180,205,226-790; Robert Eggleston 236,246; Jayme Smi th 222; John Morgan Sr 221; Adrien Hollister 201,202; Brad Delisle 258; Christian Winters 200; Alan Amodeo 226; Melissa Dickinson 189,211-735; Ray Tennant Jr 233; Matt Pistoia 222; Ben Keech 211; Nick Ramsey 201; Nick Amodeo 204; Jesse Whorf 214; Jessica Hoy 201; Annelise LaChapelle 225; Kowen Drake 223; Meagan Brownell 190,189; Ed Bousley III 205; Marie Tennant 186; Amber Gossett 195; Megan Lambert 191; Hayley Keech 180; Lee Crowd 200.
Show Me The Money — 7/31
Rick Bogholtz 247,245,269,217-978; Christian Winters 278,224,245-944; Wade White 248,227,234,229-939; Adrien Hollister 237,235,221,241-934; Dillon Greeno 212,266,247,206-931; Brandon Boyer 258,207,274-929; Frank Cataldo 233,290,217-925; Patrick Loomis 227,232,248,214-921; Bob Evans 217,237,225,234-913; Jeff LaFave 203,236,236,234-909; Ben Keech 247,211,227,221-906; Kaylee White 220,226,194,255-895; John Confalone III 259,222,245-894; Nick Fuller 215,233,245-891; Lester Lemery 214,200,207,268-889; Donald Billington 258,222-872; Shawn Morehouse 222,235,216-862; Barry Brockway 231,215,204,210-860; John Morgan 201,235,212-844; Brandon Palladino 256,225-837; Pete Temeles 227,220,204-831; Doug Herold 235,204-826; Cory Nichols 255-819; Matt Pistoia 252-815; Ben Bohannon 239,248-813; Chris Rock 245-809; Jon Greer 230-805; Rich Otto 210,204,230-803; Walt Sevrie 222,204-802; Alan Amodeo 214,209-801; Larry Varecka 206,224-801; Megan Lambert 222,203,201; Ryan Benosky 279; Melissa Dickinson 21 1,247; Mike Blair 223,225; Tom Dickinson 201,201,200; Brian Palmer 201,226; Frank Gorham Jr 236; Andy Duggan 214; Jayme Smith 224,217; Mike Sheerer 207; Tim Colson 224; Nick Ramsey 214; Ray Tennant Jr 234; Brad Delisle 224; Jessica Hoy 205,206; Paul LaMarche 210; Mike Prince 208; Tyler Dalbey 203; Sean Hammond 225; Meagan Brownell 184; Jonathon Temeles 217; Bobbie Wilder 180; Jodie Duggan 197.
Summer Singles Classic — 8/6
Larry Hayes 223,239,247-908; Floyd Butler 202,224,235,213-874; Wyman Swinton 203,203,268-842; Mike Scheerer 258,230-830; Darren Camp 226,209-813; Paul Houck 212,221; Gary Sampson 219,225; John Morgan Jr 216,226; Bob Evans 233; Paul Steeves 200.
Forever Young — 8/5
Wyman Swinton 209; Floyd Butler 207; Erica Sampson 200,182-534; Barb Arnold 224; Linda Butler 178.
Summer Free Ball — 8/5
Tim Smith 213-610; Kevin Mulcahy 210; Mike Mulcahy 218; Sean Hammond 226.
Summer Free Ball — 8/8
Tim Smith 223,266,247-736; Frank Palmer 201,246-627; Chris Belden 221,201-616; Andrew Gates 201; Mike Mulcahy 224; Shelly Hull 192.
Forever Young — 8/8
Floyd Butler 269,235-700; Wyman Swinton 257-612; Ellen Marcantonio 181; Erica Sampson 180.
