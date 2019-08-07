BROADWAY LANES
Summer Doubles Classic -- 7/30
Craig Morrell 249,258,300,210-1017; Sean Burnham 248,259,249,250-1006; Ricky Fredette 298,244,230,266-998; Dave Gould 270,238,224,205-977; Cory Nichols 260,205,217,278-960; Steve Rock 241,290,197,229-957; Brandon Boyer 277,227,212,236-952; Dillon Greeno 279,213,211,247-950; Scott George 237,188,279,246-950; Tom Yadanza 243,236,256,205-940; John Confalone 246,206,258,223-933; Justin Barcomb 250,185,248,247-930; Brandon Bickford 237,247,257,187-928; Barry Latterell 236,232,257,189-914; Dave Stewart 216,247,220,231-914; Al Barcomb 237,202,243,217-899; Eric Stangle 186,246,246,221-899; Scott Burnham Jr 220,229,243,206-898; Jesse Edwards 225,224,221,225-895; Ben Mullen 168,257,266,204-895; Dave Simons 213,268,214,196-891; Devan VanGuilder 248,234,165,243-890; Paul Greene 203,236,217,228-884; Roy Vanderbogart 209,246,236,193-884; Ron Jarvis 243,195,228,215-881; Rick Wilbur 184,246,267,172-869; Chris Bruno 244,186,236,173-839; Tim Prouty 168,240,223,194-825; Bill Nichols 184,211,194,226- 815; Eric Palmer 230,210; Nelson Chase 218,202; Rick VanGuilder 216,212; Ronny Cararra 215,215; Frank Cataldo 249; Jarrett Morris 214; Bryan Scott 212; Gary Plansker 211; Brad DeLisle 211.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Summer No Tap -- 7/31
Jeff Juckett 210; John Mckeighan 201,200; John Hollister 210,278-696; Zach Hollister 228; Jess Tupper 199; Rose LeonGuerrerro 187; Ethan Mack 229,233; Alexis Mack 218,194-563; Cyrus Beckman 241-606; Sam Mcdonald 204; Amy Orvis 190; Dan Wood 244.
Summer No Tap -- 7/24
Alexis Mack 200-588; John Hollister 241,223-657; Jess Tupper 188,204,220-612; Zach Hollister 210; Bernie Lurvey 224,210-610; Jeff Juckett 234; Amy Orvis 180; Dan Wood 208.
