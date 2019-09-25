{{featured_button_text}}

ROSANN CURRAN

Queensbury C.C.

No. 10 — 9 iron

Witnesses: Nancy Koechelle, Lidia Cerrone, Lynn Weisman

ERNIE CLAPPER

Queensbury C.C.

No. 3

Witnesses: Kevin Beach, Keith Goodrich

JOE BRANIGAN

Schroon Lake Golf Course

No. 3 (115 yds.) — Gap wedge

Witness: Marybeth Branigan.

