HAL LEONELLI

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 18 — 151 yds., 5 wood

Witnesses: Dave Prol

SHIRLEY LONG

Queensbury C.C.

No. 14 — Driver

Witnesses: Scott Long, Steve and Sandy Coulter

JOE BREWER

Queensbury C.C.

No. 10 — 7 iron

Witnesses: Tom Brewer, Kevin Moses, Mike Groves

