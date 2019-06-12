JERRY NUDI
Glens Falls C.C.
No. 12 — 195 yards, driver
Witnesses: Bob Knarr, Jamie Johnson, Dave Johnson.
MIKE DANSBURY
Kingswood
No. 13 — 135 yds., 6 iron
Witnesses: Bill Mansmann, Pete Hanley, Hal Heusner
MIKE BEHAN
Kingswood
No. 16 — 115 yds., pitching wedge
Witnesses: Ray Hannis, Mike Dansbury
JOE BRADLEY
Airway Meadows
No. 9 — 173 yds., 5 wood
Witnesses: Bill Kieran, Ted Rudzinski, Colin Kieran
TOM PERSONS
Glens Falls C.C.
No. 12 — 225 yds., 3 rescue
Witnesses: Greg Joly, Brett Joly, Glen Merkosky
