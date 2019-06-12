{{featured_button_text}}

JERRY NUDI

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 12 — 195 yards, driver

Witnesses: Bob Knarr, Jamie Johnson, Dave Johnson.

MIKE DANSBURY

Kingswood

No. 13 — 135 yds., 6 iron

Witnesses: Bill Mansmann, Pete Hanley, Hal Heusner

MIKE BEHAN

Kingswood

No. 16 — 115 yds., pitching wedge

Witnesses: Ray Hannis, Mike Dansbury

JOE BRADLEY

Airway Meadows

No. 9 — 173 yds., 5 wood

Witnesses: Bill Kieran, Ted Rudzinski, Colin Kieran

TOM PERSONS

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 12 — 225 yds., 3 rescue

Witnesses: Greg Joly, Brett Joly, Glen Merkosky

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments