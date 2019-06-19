{{featured_button_text}}

GLENN MERKOSKY

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 9 — 130 yds., wedge

Witnesses: Dave Prol

MARTIN ROCQUE

Valley View

No. 11 — 190 yds., 3 wood

Witnesses: Tammy Rocque, Garret Stevens, Mark Beebe.

