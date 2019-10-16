{{featured_button_text}}

JEFF WAGONER

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 3 — 155 yards, 5 iron

Witnesses: Dr. Tom Hughes

JJ KENT

Milestone Golf Course

No. 3 — 162 yards, 8 iron

Witness: Amanda McCarthy.

TIM SLATTERY

Cronin's Resort

No. 18 — 155 yds., 7 wood

Witnesses: Tom Keis, Charlie Cavanaugh, Mike Ryanh

MARILYN RICHARDS

Cronin's Resort

No. 18 — 144 yds., Driver

Witnesses: Val Cronin, Cathy Rueger, Bryan Rueger

