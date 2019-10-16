JEFF WAGONER
Glens Falls C.C.
No. 3 — 155 yards, 5 iron
Witnesses: Dr. Tom Hughes
JJ KENT
Milestone Golf Course
No. 3 — 162 yards, 8 iron
Witness: Amanda McCarthy.
TIM SLATTERY
Cronin's Resort
No. 18 — 155 yds., 7 wood
Witnesses: Tom Keis, Charlie Cavanaugh, Mike Ryanh
MARILYN RICHARDS
Cronin's Resort
No. 18 — 144 yds., Driver
Witnesses: Val Cronin, Cathy Rueger, Bryan Rueger
