CRAIG IBBOTSON

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 8 — 86 yds., 8 iron

Witnesses: Bob Sullivan, Brian Byrnes, Kevan Mylott

ERV STARR

Ondawa Greens

No. 7 — 135 yds., pitching wedge

Witnesses: Howie Wright & Howard Simpson

This is Starr's 8th hole-in-one since 2008.

BOB BARODY

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 2 — 86 yds., pitching wedge

Witnesses: Jake Whiting, Wrecker Roberts, Dave Trudel

