CRAIG IBBOTSON
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 8 — 86 yds., 8 iron
Witnesses: Bob Sullivan, Brian Byrnes, Kevan Mylott
ERV STARR
Ondawa Greens
No. 7 — 135 yds., pitching wedge
Witnesses: Howie Wright & Howard Simpson
This is Starr's 8th hole-in-one since 2008.
BOB BARODY
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 2 — 86 yds., pitching wedge
Witnesses: Jake Whiting, Wrecker Roberts, Dave Trudel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.