BOB LOUIS

Airway Meadows

No. 3 — 117 yards, 8 Iron

Witnesses: Mark Zienert, Bob Struwe, Rich Grimaldi.

BOB KNAPP

Queensbury C.C.

No. 14 — 7 iron

Witness: Ryan Mott.

