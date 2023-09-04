Area aces — Sept. 4 Sep 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUSTIN CABLEQueensbury CCNo. 10 — 9 ironWitnesses: Ron VanHouten, Bryan Adams, John Kuhn 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — Sept. 4 Results reported by local golf courses during the past week.