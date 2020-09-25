 Skip to main content
Area Aces — Sept. 25
BILL EBERT

Airway Meadows

No. 9, 173 yards, 5 wood

Witnesses: Fred Ebert, Bob Douglas.

RAY CRANDALL

Wedgewood Golf Club

No. 8, 110 yards, wedge

Witness by: Derrick Crandall, Greg Carlisle and AJ Harper.

MATT FOSTER

Wedgewood Golf Club

No. 9, 75 yards, wedge

Witness by: John Foster, Katie Foster and Casey Deuel.

BILL ROBERTS

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 1, 58 yards, sand wedge

Witnesses: Ed Hafner, Tim Webb and Steve Philion.

DYLAN MEJO

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 3, 165 yards, 7 iron

Witnesses: Alex Johnston, Steven Caiazza, Jordan Watson.

DAVE JOHNSON

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 9, 140 yards, 8 iron

Witnesses: Lynda Johnson, Jamie Johnson, Celena Johnson.

