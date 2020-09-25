Area Aces — Sept. 25

BILL EBERT
Airway Meadows
No. 9, 173 yards, 5 wood
Witnesses: Fred Ebert, Bob Douglas.
RAY CRANDALL
Wedgewood Golf Club
No. 8, 110 yards, wedge
Witness by: Derrick Crandall, Greg Carlisle and AJ Harper.
MATT FOSTER
Wedgewood Golf Club
No. 9, 75 yards, wedge
Witness by: John Foster, Katie Foster and Casey Deuel.
BILL ROBERTS
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 1, 58 yards, sand wedge
Witnesses: Ed Hafner, Tim Webb and Steve Philion.
DYLAN MEJO
Glens Falls C.C.
No. 3, 165 yards, 7 iron
Witnesses: Alex Johnston, Steven Caiazza, Jordan Watson.
DAVE JOHNSON
Glens Falls C.C.
No. 9, 140 yards, 8 iron
Witnesses: Lynda Johnson, Jamie Johnson, Celena Johnson.
