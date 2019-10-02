RANDY TILFORD
Kingbury National
No. 11 — Pitching wedge, 145 yards
Witness: David Tilford.
MARK MURPHY
Skene Valley Country Club
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
No. 12 — 147 yards, 7 iron
Witness: James Read
CHRIS PONTIFF
Glens Falls C.C.
No. 3 — 165 yds., 9 Iron
Witnesses: Alex Pontiff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.