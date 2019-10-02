{{featured_button_text}}

RANDY TILFORD

Kingbury National

No. 11 — Pitching wedge, 145 yards

Witness: David Tilford.

MARK MURPHY

Skene Valley Country Club

No. 12 — 147 yards, 7 iron

Witness: James Read

CHRIS PONTIFF

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 3 — 165 yds., 9 Iron

Witnesses: Alex Pontiff

