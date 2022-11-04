Area aces — Nov. 4 Nov 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JIMMY GREYQueensbury Country ClubNov. 4, 9 wood, No. 14Witness: Dean Boecher. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — Nov. 4 Golf results reported by local courses during the past week.