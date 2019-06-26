{{featured_button_text}}

KEITH WHIBLE

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 7 — 87 yards, 7-iron

Witness: Kevin Whible.

JIM BEATY

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 8 — 84 yards, 8-iron

Witnesses: Pete Mandwelle, Greg Riley, Pete Hull Jr.

PIERIE COTE

Queensbury Country Club

No. 17 — 7-wood

Witness: CGA Group.

MAX PETAR

Windy Hills

No. 4 — 170 yds., 9 iron

Witness: John Porter.

