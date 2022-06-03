Area Aces — June 3 Jun 3, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHN CRISPINOGlens Falls C.C.No. 3 — 157 yards, 9 IronWitnesses: Ketter, O'Hara, Quirian. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — June 3 Golf results submitted by area courses during the past week.