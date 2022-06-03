 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Aces — June 3

JOHN CRISPINO

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 3 — 157 yards, 9 Iron

Witnesses: Ketter, O'Hara, Quirian.

