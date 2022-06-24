Area Aces — June 24 Jun 24, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREG McGOLDRICKValley View Golf CourseNo. 2, 150 yards, 8 ironWitness: Tyler Higley. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Area Eagles — June 17 Area eagles reported by local courses during the past week. Area Eagles — June 10 Area eagles reported by local courses during the past week.