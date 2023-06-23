Area Aces — June 23 Jun 23, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter SheererKingsbury NationalNo. 13, 166 yards — 5 woodWitness: Matthew Digman.David LionKingsbury NationalNo. 4, 136 yards — 4 hybridWitnesses: Mike Donnely, Joe Viele, Rick Fisher. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mathematics Golf Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — June 23 Golf results reported by local courses during the past week.