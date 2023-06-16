Area Aces — June 16 Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MATT PETERSSunnyside Par 3No. 6, 130 yards — 9 ironWitnesses: Reggie Peters & Donnie Howard. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — June 16 Results submitted by local golf courses during the past week.