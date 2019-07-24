{{featured_button_text}}

JOHN WRIGHT

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 3 — 160 yds., 7 Iron

Witness: Mark Sylvia.

JEFF HOUSER

Schroon Lake Golf Course

No. 2 — 158 yds., 6 iron

MIKE MARSH

Bend of the River

No. 4 — 170 yds., Driver

JOSH LANNI

Battenkill C.C.

No. 13 135 yds., Pitching wedge

