JOHN WRIGHT
Glens Falls C.C.
No. 3 — 160 yds., 7 Iron
Witness: Mark Sylvia.
JEFF HOUSER
Schroon Lake Golf Course
No. 2 — 158 yds., 6 iron
MIKE MARSH
Bend of the River
No. 4 — 170 yds., Driver
JOSH LANNI
Battenkill C.C.
No. 13 135 yds., Pitching wedge
