Area Aces — July 8

MIKE NASSIVERA

Valley View Golf Course

No. 2, 150 yards, par 3, 7 iron

Witnesses: Jesse Dodge, Curt Hier, Mac Douglas.

MILES NOLAN

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 7 — 90 yards, Wedge

Witnesses: D. Stutes.

