Area Aces — July 8

MIKE NASSIVERA
Valley View Golf Course
No. 2, 150 yards, par 3, 7 iron
Witnesses: Jesse Dodge, Curt Hier, Mac Douglas.

MILES NOLAN
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 7 — 90 yards, Wedge
Witnesses: D. Stutes.