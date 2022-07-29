Area Aces — July 29 Jul 29, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hannah Seelye-WaiteQueensbury C.C.No. 10Witnessed by: Sue Trumpick, Sue Shoemaker. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Area Aces — July 22 Area holes in one reported by local courses. Local golf results — July 8 Golf results submitted by area courses during the past week. Area Aces — July 8 Aces reported by local golf courses.