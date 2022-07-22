Area Aces — July 22 Jul 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JIM SHOEMAKERCronin's ResortNo. 15 — 138 yds., 9 ironWitnesses: Toby Murphy, Mark Romanko, Dave Hammond 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Jim Shoemaker Resort Area Ace Toby Murphy Mark Romanko Dave Hammond Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — July 22 Golf results submitted by area courses during the past week.