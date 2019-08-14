{{featured_button_text}}

BENNY BATKAY

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 6 — 115 yards, Pitching wedge

Witness: Eric Browme.

DEVIN CAPLES

Airway Meadows

No. 3 — 165 yards, 9 iron

Witnesses: Kevin Nielsen, Bobby Frank, Carl Leininger, Jimmy Peters.

DOROTHY NOLIE

Brookhaven Golf Course

No. 7 – 122 yards, 6 iron

Witnesses: Carol Blowers, Palma Pedrick.

RYAN NEWELL

Milestone Golf Course

No. 3 — 7 iron, 162 yards

Witnesses: Shannon Newell, Zachary Newell, Jerry Arquette, Seth Arquette.

DAVE TRUDEL

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 5 — 85 yds., gap wedge

Witnesses: Wrecker Roberts, Rich Gordon

JAMES DONAHUE

Wedgewood

No. 6 — wedge

Witnesses: John Godfrey, Logan Catone, Mark Hundson

SUE MORRIS

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 9 — 70 yds., 7 iron

Witnesses: Debbie Meier, Joann Bieniek

