BENNY BATKAY
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 6 — 115 yards, Pitching wedge
Witness: Eric Browme.
DEVIN CAPLES
Airway Meadows
No. 3 — 165 yards, 9 iron
Witnesses: Kevin Nielsen, Bobby Frank, Carl Leininger, Jimmy Peters.
DOROTHY NOLIE
Brookhaven Golf Course
No. 7 – 122 yards, 6 iron
Witnesses: Carol Blowers, Palma Pedrick.
RYAN NEWELL
Milestone Golf Course
No. 3 — 7 iron, 162 yards
Witnesses: Shannon Newell, Zachary Newell, Jerry Arquette, Seth Arquette.
DAVE TRUDEL
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 5 — 85 yds., gap wedge
Witnesses: Wrecker Roberts, Rich Gordon
JAMES DONAHUE
Wedgewood
No. 6 — wedge
Witnesses: John Godfrey, Logan Catone, Mark Hundson
SUE MORRIS
Glens Falls C.C.
No. 9 — 70 yds., 7 iron
Witnesses: Debbie Meier, Joann Bieniek
