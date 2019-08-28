{{featured_button_text}}

PAUL SIKARD

Brookhaven Golf Course

No. 7 — 162 yds., 5 iron

Witnesses: Chad McKissick, David Tarity, Terry Turney.

EDWARD DOOLEY

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 12 — 180 yds., 6 Iron

Witnesses: Dr. Mike Shea, Vlad Kraev, John Wright.

