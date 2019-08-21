{{featured_button_text}}

JIM BOMBARD

Milestone Golf Course

No. 8 — 120 yds., 8 iron

Witnesses: Richard Parker, Richard Pardy

KEVIN ROACH

High Peaks Golf Course

No. 3 — 130 yds., 8 iron

Witnesses: Gil Frank, Paul Goldsworthy, Ted Ware

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments