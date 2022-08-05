Area Aces — Aug. 5 Aug 5, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save J. ETUSunnyside Par 3No. 1 — 55 yards, Sand wedgeWitnesses: Chris Ogden, B. Enny, D. Stutes 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — Aug. 5 Results reported by local golf courses during the past week.