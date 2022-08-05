 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Aces — Aug. 5

J. ETU

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 1 — 55 yards, Sand wedge

Witnesses: Chris Ogden, B. Enny, D. Stutes

