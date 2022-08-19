 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Aces — Aug. 19

  • 0

BAILEY CROSS

Ondawa Greens

No. 5 — 143 yards, 8 Iron

Witnesses: Alex Paustian, David Cross.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News