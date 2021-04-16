 Skip to main content
Area Aces — April 16
Area Aces — April 16

PENNY SCHIEK

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 5 — 86 yards, penny wedge

Witnesses: Gloria O'Hara, Jenn Kestner Kathy Vaughn.

ETHAN WARD

Valley View Golf Course

No. 4 — 140 yards, Par 3.

Witnesses: Dick Pardee, Jim Bombard, Bob Cucinello.

