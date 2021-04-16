Area Aces — April 16 Apr 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENNY SCHIEKSunnyside Par 3No. 5 — 86 yards, penny wedgeWitnesses: Gloria O'Hara, Jenn Kestner Kathy Vaughn.ETHAN WARDValley View Golf CourseNo. 4 — 140 yards, Par 3.Witnesses: Dick Pardee, Jim Bombard, Bob Cucinello. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Golf Course Par Golf Ethan Ward Ace Penny Schiek Area Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Calendar SPORTS TODAY Apr 9, 2021 FOOTBALL Calendar SPORTS TODAY Apr 11, 2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Calendar SPORTS TODAY Apr 10, 2021 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL