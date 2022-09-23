 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Aces — 9/23

Royal Chadwick

Hiland Park

No. 6 — pitching wedge, 133 yards

Witness: Travis Deuel.

Bill Yasment

Bend of the River

No. 4

Witnesses: Phil Gallant, Gary Monteith, Paul Reece.

