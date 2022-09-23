Area Aces — 9/23 Sep 23, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Royal ChadwickHiland ParkNo. 6 — pitching wedge, 133 yardsWitness: Travis Deuel.Bill YasmentBend of the RiverNo. 4Witnesses: Phil Gallant, Gary Monteith, Paul Reece. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Witness Bill Yasment Travis Deuel Golf Bend River Hiland Park Area Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Area aces — Sept. 16 Aces reported by area golf courses during the past week.