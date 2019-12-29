AP Sportlight for Dec. 30
AP Sportlight for Dec. 30

1990 — Orlando point guard Scott Skiles dishes out an NBA-record 30 assists in a 155-116 victory against the Denver Nuggets. Skiles breaks the record of 29 assists set by the Nets' Kevin Porter in 1978.

2002 — TCU sets an NCAA record for fewest points allowed when the Lady Frogs beat Texas Southern 76-16. The 16 points allowed breaks the Division I record for fewest points. Prairie View scored 19 points against Jackson State in 1983.

2010 — Top-ranked Connecticut's record 90-game winning streak in women's basketball ends when No. 9 Stanford outplays the Huskies from the start in a 71-59 victory at Maples Pavilion — where the Cardinal has their own streak going. Stanford hasn't lost in 52 games at home. The Cardinal took an early 13-point lead, never trailed and didn't let the mighty Huskies back in it.

2018 — New England clinches its ninth straight first-round bye in the playoffs with a 38-3 victory over the New York Jets. The ninth straight playoff bye also extends a record; Dallas and San Francisco (1992-95) and Denver (2012-15) went four straight. They score more than 400 points (436) for the 12th straight season, extending their record. The ninth straight 11-win season is also a record; Indianapolis had seven from 2003-09. Coach Bill Belichick's 16th 11-win season is the most in history (Don Shula had 13).

