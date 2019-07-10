{{featured_button_text}}

BOB SEAVEY

Pole Valley

No. 15 — 7 wood

Witnesses: Carol Seavey, Joyce Phillips, Bill Phillips.

ALISE MCDERMOTT

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 2 — 7 iron

Witness: Patrick McDermott.

DAVE LINENDOLL

Ondawa Greens

No. 8 — 145 yds., 6 Iron

Witnesses: Stephen Dougherty, Ken Colombraro, Willie Linendoll.

SCOTT LIBERTUCCI

Ondawa Greens

No. 5 — 159 yds., 4 Hybrid

Witnesses: Dan McAlonen, Kathy Libertucci.

JOHN WALKER

Wedgewood Golf Club

No. 9 — 9 iron

Witnesses: Kay Gorham, Mike Normandin, Bob Ladd.

JEN CLEMENT

Skene Valley Country Club

No. 17 — 119 yards, 9 iron

Witness: AnnEllis Bucci

RYAN MILLER

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 18 — 160 yds., 8 iron

Witnesses: N/A

MATT ENNY

Sunnyside Par 3

No. 7 — 90 yds., gap wedge

Witnesses: Bill Enny, Frank Riccio, John Homkey.

