BOB SEAVEY
Pole Valley
No. 15 — 7 wood
Witnesses: Carol Seavey, Joyce Phillips, Bill Phillips.
ALISE MCDERMOTT
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 2 — 7 iron
Witness: Patrick McDermott.
DAVE LINENDOLL
Ondawa Greens
No. 8 — 145 yds., 6 Iron
Witnesses: Stephen Dougherty, Ken Colombraro, Willie Linendoll.
SCOTT LIBERTUCCI
Ondawa Greens
No. 5 — 159 yds., 4 Hybrid
Witnesses: Dan McAlonen, Kathy Libertucci.
JOHN WALKER
Wedgewood Golf Club
No. 9 — 9 iron
Witnesses: Kay Gorham, Mike Normandin, Bob Ladd.
JEN CLEMENT
Skene Valley Country Club
No. 17 — 119 yards, 9 iron
Witness: AnnEllis Bucci
RYAN MILLER
Glens Falls C.C.
No. 18 — 160 yds., 8 iron
Witnesses: N/A
MATT ENNY
Sunnyside Par 3
No. 7 — 90 yds., gap wedge
Witnesses: Bill Enny, Frank Riccio, John Homkey.
