THWK: Survey says it's going to be a busy summer for Lake George (copy)

Lake George, according to the survey, offers many of the accommodations tourists are looking for, including beaches, shopping and water sports.

“Survey results show that visitors are seeking a safe and uncrowded summer vacation, which is exactly what we have to offer,” Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley said in a statement.

It’s been a busy summer for Lake George, even with the pandemic. Sidewalks in the village have been crowded and parking meter revenue for the first two weeks of July is in line with what it was last year, according to Mayor Robert Blais.

The Adirondack region was named one of five “Perfect (and socially distant) summer weekend getaways from New York City” by Vogue magazine last month.

“Really want to get away from it all — like, no cell service away? Enter the Adirondacks,” the magazine wrote.

The article highlighted the region’s vast hiking opportunities and rich history.

Safety has been a top priority for Lake George-area businesses this year in wake of the pandemic. The village recently hired a COVID-19 inspector to ensure all guidelines put in place by the state are being followed.