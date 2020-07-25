THWK: Homes hard to find locally and going fast (copy)

A pre-existing shortage of houses for sale has combined with historically low interest rates and a wave of buyers from the New York City area to drive the strongest sellers’ market they’ve ever seen, local real estate agents say.
“Last Monday, we had three new listings, and I had 22 contracts on my desk I was looking at,” said Julie Snyder, a longtime Glens Falls-area agent. “We’re getting cash offers, people waiving inspections.”
“I’ve had multiple offers on everything, because there’s no inventory,” said Barb Winters, a real estate broker with RE/MAX Peak Performers in Queensbury who has been in the business for 30 years.
“It was surprising to me to see on this townhouse I had listed for $169,000 in Queen Victoria’s Grant (a cul-de-sac off Peggy Ann Road in Queensbury). We had 30-some showings, multiple offers,” Winters said.
“There’s a ton of buyers out there who are incredibly active,” said Dave Chambers, an agent with Hunt real estate who sells in the Lake George/Bolton area.
The low supply drives sales “within a day or two,” he said, mentioning a townhouse he recently sold in Bolton for $749,000, after receiving multiple offers.
Pandemic plays a part
Although the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t created the tsunami of homebuyers that areas closer to New York City have experienced, it is contributing to the shortage of available properties, local agents said.
White-collar employees in urban areas got accustomed to working from home during the shutdown in March, April and May and are more likely now to consider that a place in the North Country could be a feasible home office, Chambers said.
Even if they don’t move to the region full time, they’re spending more time in their second homes, stretching the weekends or coming up for a couple of weeks at a time, he said.
“They will use it more. They know they’ll be able to work remotely,” he said.
It’s not only second homes, though. Buyers from downstate are coming here for “literally, a lifestyle change,” said Dan Davies of Davies-Davies & Associates in Queensbury, which specializes in lakefront property in the Lake George region.
“People want quality of life, a safe haven. They’re headed this way, because they don’t know what the fall is going to bring,” he said.
The end of the long spring shutdown released “tremendous pent-up demand,” he said.
Some of these downstate buyers, especially those who are buying in Queensbury, are younger couples with school-age children, he said.
Sight-unseen sales
Real estate agents weren’t allowed to show homes in person during the shutdown, but buyers were pushing ahead anyway, Snyder said.
“When we couldn’t show homes, we were getting multiple offers sight unseen,” she said.
She also believes the shutdown made people more receptive to moving into quieter, more rural areas.
“People were home and had more time to think. They were forced to be less stressed” — and they found they liked it.
She has also seen buyers from faraway states like California and Texas where the pandemic is now much worse than in New York. COVID is driving those sales, she said.
Charlotte Potvin, an agent with Hunt Real Estate in Glens Falls, said she has been selling to local people, who are just as eager to find a place as buyers from downstate.
“Places are selling in hours, a lot of times over the asking price,” she said. “I’m telling people if you’re thinking of selling, don’t wait.”
Nowhere to go
The pandemic had the effect of freezing in place local people who, in previous years, may have put their houses up for sale.
In this area, spring is when the most houses go on the market, but this year the shutdown slowed the rush.
“Things just sort of dribbled on in spring,” said Catherine McDonough, president of the board of Southern Adirondack Realtors. “Usually, there’s a big influx.”
A downsizing move that requires dealing with decades’ worth of stuff is a daunting proposition in the best of times, and this year, people were already distracted by the demands of the pandemic.
“Everybody was waiting for it to change,” McDonough said, of the shortage of homes on the market, “then the pandemic hit and we said, ‘Well, it’s not going to change this year.’”
“I have a handful of buyers desperate to make a move on something, but nothing’s available,” Chambers said.
“It’s an interesting time to be in real estate. It’s great if you have a listing — you don’t even have a chance to have open houses,” McDonough said.
Patti Gray Whann, owner and broker of Glens Falls Area Realty in Glens Falls, sees similarities between the current market and the one driven by an exodus from New York City after 9/11, although the reaction to the pandemic has been swifter, she said.
“People are moving here, people with kids. It’s not just retired people. They’re getting out,” she said.
Chaotic political and cultural conditions are helping to drive the exodus, she said.
“Here our City Hall doesn’t have spray paint all over it,” she said.
