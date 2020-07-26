THWK: Glens Falls native Bill George looks back at 21 seasons with Coast Guard football (copy)

In short, cadets have a lot on their minds above and beyond football. George understood this, and made sure his players did, too.

“He made sure we prioritized our lives. We had to do our job as cadets, we had to maintain our grades,” said Jack Brandt, a 2019 academy graduate who played four years on the Bears’ defensive line and is now assigned to a Coast Guard cutter in Boston.

“That’s what I admired about him — he got the big picture,” Brandt said. “We’re there to learn how to be an officer in the Coast Guard. He kept that in the forefront of every practice: use football to be a better officer. That was his message, and he kept us focused on that goal.”

“His goal is to create good men — he made it a point to create better people,” said former Glens Falls standout Andrew Rizzo, a freshman defensive lineman for Coast Guard last season. “His relationship with all of us is it’s never been about him, everything he does is about us.”

For the players, football is as much a training tool as fitness, academics and military drills.