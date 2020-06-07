THIS WEEK: Washington County to declare DMV essential so it can open June 22 (copy)

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will likely pass a resolution at its next meeting June 19 deeming the Department of Motor Vehicles an essential office so it can open June 22.
The suggestion came from County Clerk Stephanie Lemery during a virtual Government and Operations Committee meeting Friday morning.
In the meantime, the DMV will continue to do business behind locked doors. Residents have the option to leave documents in a drop box outside the office building in Fort Edward.
The department will be fully staffed in two separate areas, Lemery said.
“So that if by some wild chance somebody comes down sick and we have to quarantine one whole team, I still have a team that can work,” she said.
The rest of the Washington County Municipal Center will open to the public Monday.
Everything will be by appointment only and all members of the public will be screened for temperature and symptoms and required to wear cloth face coverings at all times while in the building.
Not all departments will be fully staffed, a fact that drew criticism from Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, who has often argued for the county to bring all employees back and open the county building.
He called the reopening plan “tepid.” Haff also said taking people’s temperature is “radical” when no one from Washington County is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
“I think the public needs us to reopen at a much faster pace,” Haff argued.
County Administrator Chris DeBolt said the county has to follow the guidance of the state and federal governments.
“We all share your same frustration,” he said to Haff. “But as an employer of 600-plus people, I have serious concerns about doing what as a person I really want to do, which is to go back to where we were.”
DeBolt pointed out that the goal is to have every department be ready to take in-person business from the public. The staffing requirements to open vary by department.
“Never having tried to run this operation on a by-appointment-only method,” DeBolt said, “I hope not, but there are likely to be some growing pains associated with implementing that. I’m trying to avoid setting us up for failure with regards to that.”
Haff scoffed and said he considers all departments “essential.”
“Right now we have zero people hospitalized,” Haff said. “We need to wake up and smell the coffee and reopen.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com.
