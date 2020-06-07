THIS WEEK: Washington County to declare DMV essential so it can open June 22 (copy)

He called the reopening plan “tepid.” Haff also said taking people’s temperature is “radical” when no one from Washington County is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I think the public needs us to reopen at a much faster pace,” Haff argued.

County Administrator Chris DeBolt said the county has to follow the guidance of the state and federal governments.

“We all share your same frustration,” he said to Haff. “But as an employer of 600-plus people, I have serious concerns about doing what as a person I really want to do, which is to go back to where we were.”

DeBolt pointed out that the goal is to have every department be ready to take in-person business from the public. The staffing requirements to open vary by department.

“Never having tried to run this operation on a by-appointment-only method,” DeBolt said, “I hope not, but there are likely to be some growing pains associated with implementing that. I’m trying to avoid setting us up for failure with regards to that.”

Haff scoffed and said he considers all departments “essential.”

“Right now we have zero people hospitalized,” Haff said. “We need to wake up and smell the coffee and reopen.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com.

