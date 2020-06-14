THIS WEEK: Some youth sports to resume July 6 (copy)

Youth sports are coming back — with limitations.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that some youth sports with a low risk of spreading coronavirus can open on July 6 in regions that are in Phase 3.
The Capital Region was on track to reach Phase 3 on June 17.
Only two spectators will be allowed per child.
Low-risk sports were defined as baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew. Soccer and football, two major sports that often start in August, were not on the list. Both involve contact, and it would be difficult to maintain the six-foot social distance that is required in any situation in which people cannot wear masks.
Also on Sunday:
Warren County reported no new coronavirus cases for the 11th day in a row. One more person has recovered, leaving just one person ill. That person is hospitalized in moderate condition and is expected to recover.
“We’ve come a long way from March 7th to today,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said Sunday. “The mission now is staying healthy, staying open, and not screwing it up. The last piece about screwing up the re-opening and having to go backwards isn’t just a scare tactic.”
He cited several “cautionary tales” from other states where tourist areas saw a surge in new cases after Memorial Day weekend, when they saw crowds that were not wearing masks or social distancing. Hospitals in some of those locations were reporting that they were near capacity.
Washington County reported no change, with a total of 212 confirmed cases, 191 recoveries and 13 deaths. Eight people are still ill. The numbers were reported Saturday night, not Sunday.
Saratoga County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 516 confirmed cases. Two people are hospitalized. As of Friday, there had been 463 recoveries and 17 deaths (including one person who died out of state, and so was not included in the confirmed cases statistic). There are 37 people still ill.
Essex County is no longer reporting its statistics on weekends.
The Capital Region had 16 people test positive Saturday, a continued decrease.
“We’re looking for a reaction to the reopening,” Cuomo said. “New York State is leading the nation in reduction in the transmission of the virus. New York State, where we had the worst numbers of the transmission of the virus. That is a startling turnaround. New Yorkers rose to the occasion in a way no one could have anticipated.”
But he also warned that the state will close areas down if there is an increase in infections after a lack of compliance with the slow reopening.
“We got here because people did the right thing. If we stop doing the right thing, we will see a different trajectory,” he said. “We’re not going to go back to that dark place because local government didn’t do their job or because some individuals exploited the situation.”
The state has received 25,000 complaints, mostly about bars and restaurants ignoring the rules. In Phase 2, they cannot have indoor service. In both Phase 2 and Phase 3, they must keep tables six feet apart.
State inspectors are enforcing the rules and will pull owners’ liquor licenses, Cuomo said.
