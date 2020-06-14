THIS WEEK: Some youth sports to resume July 6 (copy)

Washington County reported no change, with a total of 212 confirmed cases, 191 recoveries and 13 deaths. Eight people are still ill. The numbers were reported Saturday night, not Sunday.

Saratoga County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 516 confirmed cases. Two people are hospitalized. As of Friday, there had been 463 recoveries and 17 deaths (including one person who died out of state, and so was not included in the confirmed cases statistic). There are 37 people still ill.

Essex County is no longer reporting its statistics on weekends.

The Capital Region had 16 people test positive Saturday, a continued decrease.

“We’re looking for a reaction to the reopening,” Cuomo said. “New York State is leading the nation in reduction in the transmission of the virus. New York State, where we had the worst numbers of the transmission of the virus. That is a startling turnaround. New Yorkers rose to the occasion in a way no one could have anticipated.”

But he also warned that the state will close areas down if there is an increase in infections after a lack of compliance with the slow reopening.