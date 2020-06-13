THIS WEEK: Law enforcement, elected officials react to police reform bill (copy)

Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon said he considers his department ahead of the curve in putting into practice fair and equitable policing.
The department has been an accredited agency since 2016, which means the state reviews its policies, practices and procedures. His officers have gone through training on de-escalation, use of force, cultural diversity and implicit bias — the way an officer’s decision-making is affected by stereotypes.
“It’s satisfying to know that we have already been implementing those changes and doing these things for several years prior to the public demanding that we do them,” he said.
More sweeping changes are on the way since Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed a package of policing reforms in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. The Minneapolis man died when Officer Derek Chauvin, captured on video, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, while other officers held him down on his face.
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and three other officers face accessory to murder charges. The reforms also reference Eric Garner, who was killed nearly six years ago after a New York City police officer held him face-down in a chokehold while other officers watched.
The legislation includes a repeal of section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law, which has allowed police departments to withhold from the public any records that would be used to evaluate a police officer — such as disciplinary records and excessive force complaints.
Lydon believes repealing 50-a was unnecessary. If officers are doing their jobs, those who use excessive force will be held accountable, he said.
He is concerned that about that addresses and telephone numbers in personnel files could be released by mistake.
“All it takes is a mistake in filing of paperwork, or somebody disclosing something that they’re not supposed to and now all that officers’ personal information is out there for display in the public,” he said.
Other reforms passed by the Legislature include designating the attorney general to serve as an independent prosecutor for investigating police-involved civilian deaths; creating a new state office to investigate complaints of officer misconduct, excessive force, fraud or other issues; banning chokeholds; requiring courts to publish racial and demographic information on arrests; and requiring police departments to submit annual reports on arrest-related deaths.
Cuomo also signed an executive order requiring police departments to draft reform plans and submit them to state by April 1 — or risk not receiving state funding.
Lydon questioned the need for an “overreaching arm” of the government to come investigate local departments.
“If local administrators are doing their jobs appropriately and they’re investigating complaints and they are maintaining discipline within their ranks of their own department, I don’t believe that all these changes are necessary,” he said.
Creating trust
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said he welcomes the reforms.
“The key to having a bond with our community is trust. We don’t have anything we would want to hide from the public,” he said.
LaFarr said he welcomes input from the public on how law enforcement can improve. Sometimes, it is difficult for police officials to see what needs to be done, because they are looking through a certain lens.
He said that it collecting data on the demographic breakdown of arrests will take some work, but he has no issue with providing it, nor with banning chokeholds.
He had no comment on the repeal of the exemption from disclosure of disciplinary records.
Little impact expected
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said she believes the reforms will have few consequences locally.
“The leadership in our police agencies sets a different tone. They establish a different culture. As a result, they do community policing in a very effective and appropriate way,” said Woerner, whose district covers parts of Washington and Saratoga counties.
She pointed to the way the recent protests in Glens Falls were handled without incident.
Woerner was one of the few local representatives to vote in favor of the reform package.
She said she understands the concern about citizens making unsubstantiated or unfounded allegations against police officers.
“I tend to think that the only people that have to worry about their police disciplinary records being made public are people who have substantiated citizen complaints against them for excessive force,” she said.
Protections are built into the law to prevent release of records, if administrators believe that could put officers’ safety at risk, she said.
She voted against the bills on collection of data, because she sees that as an unfunded mandate and doubts the data would yield valuable insight into policing.
“If there is a community that feels there has been an issue with over-policing of minority communities, then locally the leadership in that community can require that their law enforcement agency start collecting data,” she said.
She also voted against creating a state police misconduct office, because district attorneys can handle complaints of police misconduct.
“If they are not doing the right job of investigating officer-involved shootings or use of excessive force, then the people who they represent can vote them out of office,” she said.
She also wondered how much a statewide office would cost.
“I’ve met many, many of our officers, and I know them to be fine and upstanding individuals. If by taking these steps, it creates a better framework for more equal justice, then that’s the right thing to do,” she said.
A rushed process
Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy, who is president of the New York State Sheriff’s Association, said he believes the legislation is flawed and was rushed through without input from law enforcement.
He disagrees with the repeal of 50-a. The public should not be able to look at an officer’s personnel file, he said. Even an unfounded allegation can call an officer’s character into question. Perhaps, substantiated complaints only should be public, he said.
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer charged with murder, had more than a dozen disciplinary incidents, he said.
“That’s obviously a problem. That wouldn’t happen in my office for sure. There would be progressive discipline way before you get to a dozen disciplinary incidents.”
He does support more collection of data about officer-involved shootings, however.
“When that data comes in, it’s going to show, in the vast majority of cases, law enforcement was justified,” he said.
He would welcome the opportunity to showcase his department and find out what he can do to improve, he said.
When he took over the department in 2012, he adopted a “Community First” motto, which included developing stronger ties with local town officials through an officer liaison program and working with departments like the Office for the Aging.
The department uses body cameras. He also has obtained accreditation for some divisions and is working on obtaining accreditation for the jail, which requires that the department meet 132 standards set by the state Division of Criminal Justice about policies and procedures.
In 2016, the office received an award from the Department of Justice for its community policing program.
Murphy said he believes that the current climate is going to negatively affect recruitment and retention of police officers.
“There’s a definite mistrust of law enforcement — all over the country. And there may be places where it’s warranted,” he said. “I’m not saying that everything’s perfect, but I can only speak for my agency and the things that we do. That’s why it’s frustrating because I’m so passionate about working with our community.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
