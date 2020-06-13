THIS WEEK: Law enforcement, elected officials react to police reform bill (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Glens Falls Police Chief Anthony Lydon said he considers his department ahead of the curve in putting into practice fair and equitable policing.

The department has been an accredited agency since 2016, which means the state reviews its policies, practices and procedures. His officers have gone through training on de-escalation, use of force, cultural diversity and implicit bias — the way an officer’s decision-making is affected by stereotypes.

“It’s satisfying to know that we have already been implementing those changes and doing these things for several years prior to the public demanding that we do them,” he said.

More sweeping changes are on the way since Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed a package of policing reforms in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. The Minneapolis man died when Officer Derek Chauvin, captured on video, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, while other officers held him down on his face.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and three other officers face accessory to murder charges. The reforms also reference Eric Garner, who was killed nearly six years ago after a New York City police officer held him face-down in a chokehold while other officers watched.